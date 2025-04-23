In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Cat and Gabi catch up after a long time. Meanwhile, EJ woke up from his coma. Sophia and Tate bonded over the future of their unborn child. Johnny had mixed emotions. There’s a lot of drama and changing dynamics unfolding soon.

From attempts to fix equations to confessions and more, a lot is waiting for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what viewers can expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in the town of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features a hospital fundraiser taking place to save the Salem University Hospital from closing. Expect some razzle-dazzle party outfits as the bachelor auction occurs at the Brady Pub. What exactly will this lead to? Will someone confess their feelings?

On the other hand, Gabi shares her frustrations with Javi and Leo. She has been accused by her boyfriend, JJ, of potentially being the one who shot EJ. Gabi is furious that he would accuse her of murder without any proof. He should be the one standing against anyone who accuses her, and yet here he is being the one doing the accusing. She vents off to Leo and Javi.

Will they offer her wise advice to get through this rough patch in her personal life? Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie question if they made the right choice. They kept the truth about the false letter a secret from Xander and are unsure if they chose to keep it from him. Will Xander’s behavior evaporate any lingering doubts they harbor?

Elsewhere, Chad observes a moment between Cat, Thomas as well as Charlotte. It’s no secret that Cat and Chad have feelings for one another, but haven’t been open about it. When he watches a moment between her and his kids, will it prompt him to finally make the big confession to Cat?

Will he see himself with the three of them in the future and make his move? Lastly, Xander has words with Philip. Now that Xander is aware of the truth about the forged letter, thanks to Vivian, he is furious. What exactly is about to happen when he confronts Philip about the same? Are things going to get explosive between the two brothers? Or is a surprise in place instead?

