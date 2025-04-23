The previous episode of General Hospital saw Trina confiding in her father, Curtis, about the whole Kai situation. On the other hand, Carly betrayed an ally while Kai updated Drew about the surgery. Lucky gave Kristina some tough love. And lastly, Willow seeked help from Jason to meet Michael.

The drama is bubbling with each new episode, threatening to spill and cause some chaos. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Carly and Jason clashing. The former has been plotting and has roped in Diane to blindside not just Willow and Drew but also Nina, despite them being allies recently. But things aren’t as smooth sailing. What leads to Carly and Jason clashing? Will he find out what she has been planning and hopes to do against Willow and Drew?

Then there’s also the matter of Willow wanting to go to Germany to visit Michael. How will Carly react to that truth? On the other hand, Tracy makes an offer. What new evil plan is the Quartermaine family matriarch cooking now? Will it be successful or fall flat? Meanwhile, Dante and Lulu discuss family matters. Will this conversation lead to Lulu confessing her feelings?

Or will she keep them to herself? Elsewhere, Laura defends herself. But to whom? What happened to make her feel the need to do so? When Drew’s reaction surprises Willow, is it related to her plan to visit Germany? How did Drew react when Willow told him that she wants to meet Michael to chat with him about the decision about their kids? Why did it surprise her?

Did Drew show his true colors to Willow after all this time? Lastly, Nina has been planning to gather as many allies as possible. Carly may have betrayed her, but she also has Portia. Both of them hate Drew just as much as Carly does. Portia has some straightforward advice for her. But will her friend listen to her, especially when it’s a gutsy thing to do?

Portia makes it clear to Nina that the quickest and most impactful way of separating Willow from Drew is to tell her the truth about her and Drew’s past. Will Nina be able to tell her daughter that she had a fling with Drew that involved the benefits without the friend part? How exactly will Willow react when she finds out Drew was involved with her mother before her?

