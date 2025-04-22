The previous week on General Hospital saw Carly being insistent, Sasha making an admission, Lucas hearing Marco out, Jordan and Isaiah coming to a decision, and Sidwell visiting Alexis. There’s a lot of drama, plotting, and blackmailing happening in town as secrets unravel and benefits are reaped.

Be it the parentage reveal of Brook Lynn and Dante pending to Gio being the child given up for adoption or Kristina’s pending fate, there’s a lot to come on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 22, 2025, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Trina confiding in Curtis. She is scared for Kai, knowing that he is set to undertake risky surgery, and even though she has promised to support him, she is worried. The surgery is more than just experimental since only two people have been successfully cured.

Will Curtis be able to give his daughter some advice in this tough time? Especially knowing she lost her previous boyfriend Spencer to death? On the other hand, Carly betrays an ally. Who could it be? Is it Jason she has betrayed? Or could it be Nina? While Nina and Carly can never be close due to their past, they recently shook hands on a temporary alliance.

Has Carly betrayed her? But for what? Is this related to Willow? Or maybe even Brennan? Elsewhere on General Hospital, Kai updates Drew. The former tells him that he is going through with the surgery and is excited for what’s to come. Even though Drew is acting supportive and helpful, he is not too trustworthy.

This is why it makes sense that Trina and Curtis are suspicious of him and his motives. Will they be able to protect Kai from whatever nefarious and sinister agendas Drew might have? Or will Kai face the consequences of going through with this risky surgery and trusting someone like Drew for it?

When Lucky gives Kristina some tough love, how will she respond? Since Kristina tampered with Ric’s car, thinking it was Ava’s vehicle, she has been in a tough situation. Ric and Elizabeth got into a car crash, leaving Kristina shocked because she planned to teach Ava a listen instead. To add to the trouble, Ava knows she was the one being targeted by Kristina

Ava has video proof of Kristina doing the tampering. When Lucky urges Kristina to come clean, what will she do? Especially when he warns her that if the truth comes out in some other way, her life will be forfeit. Lastly, Willow seeks help from Jason. She wants to visit Michael, but will Jason be able to help clear her passport issues so her travel plans can succeed? To find the answers, keep watching General Hospital!

