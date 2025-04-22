The fifth addition to the massively popular Real Housewives franchise was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was introduced after the success of the Orange County, New York City, Atlanta and New Jersey editions and premiered in October 2010. The 14th season of RHOBH recently wrapped.

Beverly Hills has been the most popular and consistently successful edition of the reality franchise. The viewership remains massive and the drama is top notch. Be it the family issues at first or the friendship feuds or the mess in divorces a lot of the cast has been dealing with lately. Here’s a guide and timeline to all fourteen seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills: A Brief Of All Seasons

Season 1 (2010-2011)

The debut season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired from October 14, 2010 to February 5, 2011, and featured 17 episodes. It starred Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Lisa Vanderpump, all of whom are established stars now.

Season 2 (2011-2012)

Season 2 aired from September 5, 2011 to February 16, 2012, and had a total of 24 episodes. The whole cast including Armstrong, Grammer, Ky Richards, Ki Richards, Maloof, and Vanderpump returned for the season. Brandi Glanville and Dana Wilkey were added as friends of the cast.

Season 3 (2012-2013)

The third edition had a total of 22 episodes and aired from November 5, 2012 to April 8, 2013. Armstrong, Ky Richards, Ki Richards, Maloof, and Vanderpump returned yet again while Grammer was back in a recurring capacity. Yolanda Hadid was the newest cast member of the season.

Season 4 (2013-2014)

The fourth season had 23 episodes and aired from November 4, 2013 to April 7, 2014. Ky Richards, Ki Richards, Vanderpump and Hadid returned while Armstrong and Maloof left. Glanville was promoted to a main cast member role. Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud were the newest additions.

Season 5 (2014-2015)

Season five had 23 episodes and aired from November 14, 2014 to April 21, 2015. Ky Richards, Ki Richards, Vanderpump, Hadid and Glanville were back for the new edition. Gebbia and Giraud left after only one season. As for the new faces, Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna were roped in by Bravo.

Season 6 (2015-2016)

The sixth edition aired from December 1, 2015 to May 10, 2016 with a total of 24 episodes. Ky Richards, Vanderpump, Hadid, Davidson and Rinna came back while Ki Richards and Glanville left RHOBH. Kathryn Edwards and Erika Jayne were then cast as the fresh additions of the new season.

Season 7 (2016-2017)

The seventh season aired from December 6, 2016 to April 25, 2017 with a total of 21 episodes. Richards, Vanderpump, Davidson, Rinna and Jayne returned while Hadid and Edwards left. Dorit Kemsley was the newest face.

Season 8 (2017-2018)

Season eight aired from December 19, 2017 to May 15, 2018 with a total of 22 episodes. Richards, Vanderpump, Rinna, Jayne and Kemsley came back. Davidson came back in the friend role and so did Resnick as well as Maloof. Teddi Mellencamp was the newest face and addition of the season.

Season 9 (2019)

The ninth season aired 24 episodes from February 12 to July 30, 2019. Richards, Vanderpump, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley and Mellencamp were the returning faces. Denise Richards joined as the new addition of the season.

Season 10 (2020)

Season 10 aired 20 episodes from April 15 to September 23, 2020. As for the returning faces, Richards, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley, Mellencamp and D Richards came back while Vanderpump left the show for the first time since the first season. Garcelle Beauvais then joined as the newest cast addition.

Season 11 (2021)

The eleventh edition aired from May 19 to November 3, 2021 with a total of 24 episodes. Richards, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley and Beauvais returned while Mellencamp and D Richards exited the show. Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke then joined as the new faces of the brand-new season.

Season 12 (2022)

The twelfth season aired from May 11 to October 26, 2022 with a total of 24 episodes. Richards, Rinna, Jayne, Kemsley, Beauvais, Minkoff and Stracke came back for another season while Diana Jenkins joined as the newbie.

Season 13 (2023-2024)

Season thirteen aired 20 episodes from October 25, 2023 to March 13, 2024. Richards, Jayne, Kemsley, Beauvais, Minkoff and Stracke came back while Rinna and Jenkins left. Annemarie Wiley was the brand-new addition.

Season 14 (2024-2025)

The fourteenth season aired 20 episodes from November 19, 2024 to April 15, 2025. Richards, Jayne, Kemsley, Beauvais and Stracke came back while Minkoff and Wiley left. Bozoma Saint John was the new cast addition. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly entertained in the “friends of” capacity.

