Get ready, Star Wars fans: Ahoska Season 2 is about to get seriously epic. If you thought season 1 was a rollercoaster of lightsaber duels and intergalactic drama, buckle up because the next season is bringing the big guns (and we’re not just talking about lightsabers). At Star Wars Celebration 2025, Dave Filoni revealed some jaw-dropping returns, including Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (yes, the Chosen One is back!).

But wait, there’s more, Admiral Ackbar, the iconic voice behind “It’s a trap!” will also make a comeback, but this time, he’s leading the charge against the resurgent Grand Admiral Thrawn. Plus, the mysterious Mortis Gods are stepping back into the picture, stirring up some ancient Force drama. With all these familiar faces and some fresh twists, Ahsoka Season 2 is about to be a galactic showdown you won’t want to miss!

Cast of Ahoska Season 2

The Force is strong with Ahsoka Season 2, and thanks to Star Wars Celebration in Japan, we now know just how packed the cast is going to be! First up, the mighty Baylan Skoll will be back, though with a twist. After the heartbreaking passing of Ray Stevenson, Rory McCann, yes, the towering and intimidating Gregor Clegane (The Mountain) from Game of Thrones, will be stepping into Baylan’s boots. Talk about an epic replacement! McCann’s addition guarantees that Baylan’s mysterious journey will continue in full force, just as fans hoped.

But that’s not all, Admiral Ackbar, Mortis Gods, and the Chosen One are returning, and you know what that means: “It’s a trap!” will be echoed throughout the galaxy once more. Expect Ackbar, probably representing the New Republic, to play a pivotal role in the fight against the looming Imperial threat, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Of course, the beloved Anakin Skywalker is back, too. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role, but fans are on the edge of their seats wondering: will Anakin appear in flashbacks, through the World between Worlds, or as a Force ghost? The mystery is brewing, and we can’t wait to see how this Jedi legend will impact Ahsoka’s journey.

With these iconic characters confirmed, plus fresh new faces and twists ahead, Ahsoka Season 2 is shaping up to be an absolute must-watch. The galaxy will never be the same!

What is Ahoska All About?

Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest dazzling addition to the Star Wars universe, and it’s all about the galactic rebel, former Jedi apprentice, and total badass, Ahsoka Tano. After making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka’s got her own show now, and it’s packed with all the space fantasy, lightsabers, and galaxy-saving action you could ask for.

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the series follows Ahsoka and her ragtag group of allies, like her former apprentice Sabine Wren, as they go head-to-head with the big bad Grand Admiral Thrawn, who’s stranded in another galaxy but is definitely coming back to cause some serious trouble for the New Republic. Think Jedi, Mandalorians, and Rebels coming together to stop Thrawn from reuniting the Empire’s remnants, no pressure!

Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and the legendary Hayden Christensen. The first season was a hit, and with a second season already in the works, things are only getting more epic! If you love epic space battles, Jedi wisdom, and all the deep Star Wars lore, Ahsoka’s got you covered!

