The galaxy far, far away is finally getting a crowded calendar again! After years of radio silence and canceled projects piling up like stormtroopers who can’t aim, Star Wars is officially back on the big screen, with not one, not two, but six movies in the pipeline. Yep, after the Rise of Skywalker left fans with more questions than answers in 2019, Disney and Lucasfilm are dusting off the lightsabers and plotting a comeback worthy of Jedi legends.

Revealed during the Star Wars Celebration in Japan (because where else would you expect such epic news?), Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni dropped the holocron of announcements. We’re talking a Rey return, wild projects from Taika Waititi and James Mangold, and a whole new trilogy by Simon Kinberg. Oh, and did someone say Ryan Gosling in a space dogfight? Yes, please. Whether you’re into Jedi drama, gritty spinoffs, or just miss the hum of a lightsaber, these six films promise to bring balance (and some chaos) back to the Force.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Finally, a Star Wars movie that isn’t stuck in development hyperspace! The Mandalorian & Grogu is not just happening, it’s DONE filming and already deep in post-production like a Jawa with spare parts. Set to drop in May 22, 2026, this adorable bounty hunter-baby Yoda duo is officially bringing Star Wars back to theaters after a seven-year dry spell. No delays, no drama, no “creative differences”, just Din Djarin, Grogu, explosions, and space vibes. It’s the first confirmed movie of the six, and with a smooth production track record, it’s basically the Chosen One of the new Star Wars era.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable entries in the galaxy. The Thor: Ragnarok director has teamed up with 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns to co-write this new adventure, though details remain under wraps. While the timeline and full plot are still a mystery, the anticipation surrounding this film is undeniable. Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy has expressed her confidence, saying, “If we ever get it, it’ll be fantastic,” and fans are eager to see what unique and whimsical touch Waititi will bring to the Star Wars universe. While the exact release date remains to be seen, the excitement continues to grow as we await this bold new chapter.

James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi Movie

James Mangold is taking Star Wars all the way back, to 25,000 years before lightsabers were trendy and the Skywalkers started drama. Dubbed Dawn of the Jedi, this prehistoric Force-fueled epic will explore the origins of the Jedi Order, with Mangold describing it as “biblical” in tone. Think ancient myths, Force philosophy, and robes made of, well, probably rocks. Known for gritty character work in Logan, Mangold might just bring gravitas to a galaxy that’s usually more pew-pew than parable. No release date yet, but if it delivers on its myth-making promise, Dawn of the Jedi could be the most ambitious Star Wars story ever told.

Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse New Republic Movie

Dave Filoni is finally making his big-screen debut, and he’s bringing the whole Mando-Verse with him. Set after Return of the Jedi, this epic crossover will unite The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett in one galactic showdown. It’s like the Avengers, but with more Beskar, Togrutas, and Force-sensitive babies. With Filoni at the helm, expect Easter eggs, deep lore dives, and maybe even Thrawn pulling strings in the shadows. Buckle up, this New Republic ride’s gonna be wild.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s New Jedi Order Movie

Rey’s back, and this time, she’s rebuilding the Jedi Order, with blueprints, trauma, and a whole lot of Force. Directed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, this film picks up after The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley suiting up once more as Rey Skywalker. While the writing team has changed more than Anakin’s mood swings, Disney seems locked in on giving Rey her redemption arc. Expect fresh Force users, a new temple (hopefully less flammable), and Rey’s shot at truly earning the title of Jedi Master. No pressure, just the fate of the galaxy, again.

Shawn Levy/Ryan Gosling Untitled Star Wars Movie

Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling teaming up for a Star Wars flick? Yep, the Force just got stylish. While details are as scarce as a Sith’s empathy, this untitled project could finally give the franchise a fresh standalone adventure outside the Skywalker soap opera. With Deadpool & Wolverine hype and The Adam Project duo Levy and Tropper cooking up the script since 2022, expectations are orbiting high. No Jedi drama, no Death Star reboots, just Gosling potentially vibing through hyperspace with charm, chaos, and maybe a blaster or two. If this doesn’t reboot the Star Wars movie momentum, what will?

