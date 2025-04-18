A fresh wave of excitement just hit the Star Wars fandom! At this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, it was revealed that a brand-new movie titled Star Wars: Starfighter is officially in the works — and it’s arriving in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who’s known for bringing big-screen energy to hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things, this upcoming chapter takes the Star Wars saga into brand-new territory. And leading the charge? None other than Ryan Gosling.

Gosling, who most recently charmed audiences as Ken in 2024’s Barbie (and snagged Oscar and Golden Globe nominations along the way), is stepping into the sci-fi spotlight. While plot details are still under wraps, Starfighter promises to be a standalone adventure set around five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

What makes this one extra special? It’s diving into a completely unexplored timeline within the Star Wars galaxy. No legacy characters, no recycled arcs — just fresh faces, high-stakes action, and a whole new corner of the universe.

Production is expected to kick off this fall, so fans can look forward to more updates soon. Until then, it’s safe to say the force is strong with this one.

