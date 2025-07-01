Archer fans might have found their next obsession. It is a show that’s quietly slipped past a lot of people despite pulling in nearly 97 million viewing hours since 2021 and earned a sky-high audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Overlooked Animated Series on Netflix

The show is Inside Job, a sharp and strange Netflix animated series, that is set in Washington, DC, where a secretive organization called Cognito, Inc. works behind the scenes to keep the world’s wildest conspiracy theories under wraps. From moon landing hoax to reptilian shapeshifters and mind control, all of it’s real in this universe, and it’s someone’s 9-to-5 job to keep it quiet.

The series leans into weird science, office dysfunction and dysfunctional people. Its main cast includes geniuses, rogue agents, and a shadow government that’s somehow more exhausting than terrifying. All of this is wrapped in quick wit and deadpan humor, with personal drama simmering under the surface.

From the Creators of Gravity Falls and Bojack Horseman

The show, created by Shion Takeuchi, who previously wrote for Gravity Falls, and supported by names behind Bojack Horseman, blends smart writing with a sense of total absurdity. It’s voice-acted by Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, and Andy Daly, all bringing something sharp to the mix.

Viewers’ Reactions to Inside job

Even though the show hit big numbers, it flew under a lot of people’s radar. Now, Netflix users are calling it a hidden gem. Across Reddit, viewers have praised it as one of the funniest and most clever animated series in the platform’s library.

One viewer wrote on X, “Inside Job was probably Netflix’s most unique and, most entertaining adult animated sitcoms. It had two seasons and the second season kind of an ended on a cliff hanger. Netflix did Inside Job DIRTY.”

Another added, “Should i renew my netflix subscription to rewatch inside job for the billionth time.” A third wrote, “Tv been telling yall this shit real ….. Go watch inside job right now on Netflix… it’s so much you might have to watch it twice 😂😂😂”

Inside Job unfortunately, didn’t get renewed but what’s there is solid. It consists of two parts, one complete season, and a fanbase that’s still actively recommending it to anyone tired of digging through Netflix’s endless sea of content.

Both parts of Inside Job are streaming now.

