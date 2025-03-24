Ryan Gosling is no stranger to Hollywood’s biggest night. With two Oscar nominations under his belt—one for Half Nelson and another for La La Land—you’d think he’d be all in for awards season. But when it came to his 2011 drama Blue Valentine, he was perfectly fine sitting this one out.

Back in 2011, Gosling had a lot of words around him. With films like Drive and The Ides of March, the discussion of Oscar nominations was inevitable. When Entertainment Weekly asked which role he was backing for an Oscar push, he had a refreshingly honest answer. He didn’t really care. The only real perk? More exposure for smaller films.

“Outside of the awareness that it brings to your film, I don’t really see what you get out of it. So for me, I was happy that it was involved in those dialogues, because it’s promotion for a film that for the most part can’t afford it,” the actor said.

Blue Valentine was an intense portrayal of a disintegrating marriage. It had all the ingredients for award recognition. Gosling and Michelle Williams delivered gripping performances as a struggling couple. Williams secured an Oscar nomination. Gosling? He didn’t make the cut. But that was fine by him.

“I was relieved. It was perfect for me because Michelle got nominated so I didn’t have to do anything! She had to do all the work,” the Barbie star told Elle.

The “work” he was talking about? The exhausting Oscar campaign process. While some actors dream of the red carpets, interviews, and endless handshaking, Gosling saw it as more of a chore.

“With Half Nelson, there was no campaigning; I just suddenly got nominated,” he explained. “But on Blue Valentine, we were with Harvey Weinstein, who had us on the whole campaign trail. You have lunches, shake all the hands, write notes to people. It’s so stressful, and you don’t know why you’re stressed out—you just are.”

Gosling’s stance on the Oscars is unconventional in an industry where many actors tirelessly pursue honors. While most performers would move mountains for a nomination, he prioritizes the craft itself. Recognition is great, but for him, it’s not the ultimate prize.

