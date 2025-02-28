Michelle Trachtenberg’s sudden passing at the age of 39 has left her neighbors in shock, prompting them to reflect on the months leading up to her unexpected death.

The beloved actress suffered cardiac arrest in her apartment just weeks after receiving a liver transplant, and while the official cause of death remains undetermined, authorities have ruled out any suspicion surrounding the tragedy.

Neighbors Remember Michelle Trachtenberg as Friendly and Approachable

Neighbors, still grappling with the news, recall a woman who radiated warmth and friendliness. Rafael Williams, who lived in the unit above hers, described her as always appearing content.

“Michelle always seemed happy. I never noticed anything off about her at all,” William said. “I didn’t know her personally, but she always made a point to say hi in the elevator. [Her death is] shocking to me because she didn’t seem to have a problem in the world.”

His only wish now is that her family finds peace amid the heartbreak.

Ariana Rodriguez, another resident of the building, echoed similar sentiments, remembering Trachtenberg as a “great neighbor.” “I’m so sad that I won’t be seeing her anymore in the building. She always said hi to me,” she added.

However, the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum had noticed a change in recent months. The once-vibrant actress had grown “svelte” and looked “less and less like herself in the last few months,” aligning with speculation from fans over the past year.

Despite visible changes, Trachtenberg had assured the public in early 2024 that she was both “happy and healthy.”

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Relationship With Jay Cohen

Rodriguez also shed light on the actress’s relationship with talent agent and producer Jay Cohen. The couple, first linked in 2020, maintained a low profile but were frequently spotted together.

“I saw her with her boyfriend a few times, and they were always walking either hand-in-hand or with his arm around her,” she revealed.

Cohen, a father of two, had shared glimpses of their love online over the years. “#fireworks are every day with this one !! 🎆,” he captioned a Fourth of July selfie in 2021. He then shared a mirror selfie in honor of Valentine’s Day in 2023, writing alongside it, “My valentine.”

Trachtenberg, also herself posted a loving tribute to him just weeks before her passing in February 2025.

As the entertainment world reels from the loss, tributes have begun pouring in from former colleagues and friends. Stars like Rosie O’Donnell, Ed Westwick, Kenan Thompson, and Kim Cattrall have taken to social media to honor Trachtenberg’s memory.

