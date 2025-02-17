Kim Kardashian made a grand return to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage for its star-studded 50th anniversary special, stealing the spotlight in more ways than one.

During the opening sketch, Kardashian took part in a hilarious reunion of the Maharelle sisters alongside Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, and Will Ferrell. As Ferrell’s character, Robert Goulet, considered choosing a wife, Wiig’s quirky Dooneese character turned the moment into comedy gold, using Kardashian’s backside as a drum in a playful and unexpected bit, much to the delight of the audience.

Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, Ana Gasteyer, and Kristen Wiig all return as “The Maharelle Sisters” in the first SNL sketch of the night pic.twitter.com/gDwXLh8f7w — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 17, 2025

Out of 50 years of casts, hosts and skits on Saturday Night Live SNL – Kristin Wiig playing Kim Kardashian’s butt on the Lawrence Welk show again was the best the writers could come up with to lead #SNL50 ?! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/65EKjfJjsK — Andy Signore (@andysignore) February 17, 2025

Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Glamour

Before the show, Kardashian turned heads on the red carpet in a figure-hugging metallic silver gown, setting the tone for her dazzling night.

NBC had confirmed her participation earlier in the month, listing her among an impressive roster of celebrities, including Martin Short, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus.

Kim Kardashian on the SNL50 red carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/x4bnCnLhMr — Complex (@Complex) February 17, 2025

A Look Back at Kim Kardashian’s SNL History

This wasn’t Kardashian’s first time gracing the iconic SNL stage, as she made her hosting debut in October 2021, with behind-the-scenes support from ex-husband Kanye West, who reportedly helped fine-tune her monologue and wardrobe.

Watching Kim Kardashian roast her entire family in her SNL monologue will never get old. pic.twitter.com/E69xISFFdw — Baby Gorgeous Storms Beador (@hibabygorgeouss) January 17, 2023

Chris Rock, John Cena, Amy Schumer, and Blake Griffin showed up for the Skims founder’s first turn as host.

That same episode also marked the beginning of her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson, the SNL alum she dated for nearly a year before parting ways in August 2022.

