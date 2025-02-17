Kim Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse of her upcoming appearance at the ‘SNL 50: The Anniversary Special’ as she prepares to join a star-studded lineup for the event. The 44-year-old reality TV mogul took to Instagram, sharing glimpses of her outfit and offering a sneak peek of her role in the highly anticipated sketch comedy celebration.

In a short video clip, Kim showed off her legs in nude high-heel leggings before panning the camera to her dressing room door, which proudly displayed her name and also shared a snapshot of her contract, confirming her participation in the milestone event.

Kim Kardashian’s Reunion With Pete Davidson

One exciting reunion at the special will be between Kim and her ex, Pete Davidson, as they both return to Saturday Night Live for its 50th-anniversary special.

The 31-year-old comedian, who recently disclosed that he has removed all the tattoos from his body, confirmed his attendance during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The two famously met during Kim’s hosting debut on SNL in November 2021, and their romance quickly blossomed after a memorable kiss during an Aladdin magic carpet ride skit. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” Kim later revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Their relationship made headlines when Pete got four tattoos dedicated to Kim, which he later had removed.

Other Stars Join the SNL 50 Celebration

While Kim preps for her return to SNL, other stars like Jon Hamm, David Spade, and Aidy Bryant were spotted rehearsing for the special.

Jon, sporting a casual red plaid ensemble, was seen carrying a black tote and water bottle as he prepped for the taping. Meanwhile, Spade kept it low-key in all-black, pairing a puffer jacket with matching pants and sneakers. Aidy, who left the SNL cast after 10 seasons in 2022, returned with a beaming smile, sporting a black trench coat over a blue pinstriped shirt.

The star-studded SNL 50 celebration will air live on Sunday at 5 pm PT on NBC and stream on Peacock.

