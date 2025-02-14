Kanye is still apparently keeping a tight grip on his Kim Kardashian’s romantic life, even though their marriage ended in November 2022, a new report states.

The controversial rapper is presently at the center of chaos for his erratic behavior after taking his wife Bianca Censori completely nude on Grammy’s red carpet event and his relentless disturbing rants on X.

3. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

They were married for 8 years from 2014-2022 – it’s so sad they ended it on a bad note when they divorced in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WbdcqilRv9 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) February 13, 2025

Possible Reason for Kanye West’s Influence Over Kim Kardashian’s Dating Life

The disturbing events reportedly cost Kanye around $1.2 billion due to lost brand deals, but he still somehow manages to pay Kim an estimated $200,000 monthly in child support. But, according to The Mirror, the 47-year-old has allegedly placed one peculiar stipulation on his ex-wife’s dating life.

“Kim and Kanye are on speaking terms at the moment, but the one thing he’s stipulated is that Kim cannot date any rappers – with a heavy emphasis on the ones he’s collaborated with,” an insider said.

This rule is believed to be linked to Kim’s close relationship with Canadian rapper Drake, with whom Kanye has had a history of public feuds. When rumors surfaced that Kim and Drake might be closer than expected, Kanye’s suspicions were reportedly sparked, especially after Drake’s 2018 hit In ‘My Feelings’ seemed to hint at a possible connection to Kim.

The line referencing a “Kiki” caused such a stir that Kanye reportedly “went ballistic” upon hearing it and the fallout from this led to Kanye laying down his restrictions, but, in an unexpected move, Kim agreed to his demands, perhaps to avoid further conflict or to keep things amicable for the sake of their children.

Kim Kardashian’s Life Post Kanye West Breakup

Post-Kanye, Kim’s romantic life has been a subject of much media attention as she has been romantically linked to a range of high-profile men, from Pete Davidson to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently, she’s said to be seeing a real estate mogul, although she’s keeping this relationship under wraps but the dissolution of their marriage seemed to come down to more than just Kanye’s fame.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage grew strained due to his unpredictable behavior and increasingly extreme political views, especially his vocal support for Donald Trump. A source close to Kim revealed to People that the main friction in their relationship came from Kanye’s compulsive tweeting, which Kim found difficult to deal with. She was supportive of his career but couldn’t tolerate the public drama he stirred with his social media outbursts.

Kanye West’s Mental Health Struggles

In the background of this, Kanye’s mental health struggles have only added to the tension. Kim spoke publicly about the toll his condition had taken on their family in 2020, asking for privacy and understanding during a challenging time.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” Kim disclosed in an Instagram post.

She implored others for understanding, stating, “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”

However, the gap between them seemed to widen as Kanye’s behavior grew increasingly erratic, culminating in the infamous public outbursts that drove a wedge between them.

