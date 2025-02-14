Kanye West’s fondness for controversies continues, as this time he finds his name embroiled over an alleged s*x tape involving an escort and drugs. Former celebrity private tape broker Kevin Blatt claims the rapper shelled out $250K to suppress the footage, which reportedly captured a wild night in a Las Vegas hotel room while Kanye was high on MDMA.

Blatt made the allegation in a post on his Instagram Stories where he tagged Kanye directly. “Remember that s*x tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?” Blatt wrote. “Yeah this JEW didn’t forget what a horrible performance and small [eggplant emoji] u had on MDMA. Hey, why don’t you GO F*** Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF.”

Kanye West Was Dating Kim Kardashian At The Time

According to Blatt, the tape was being shopped around in late 2012, originating from a stolen laptop allegedly taken by one of Kanye’s own relatives. The rapper later referenced the incident in his songs Real Friends and No More Parties in LA, where he rapped about paying off a family member to retrieve sensitive content.

The lyrics for Real Friends are, “I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f***kin’ b*****s on/ Paid that n***a 250 thousand just to get it from him/ Real friends…Huh?” While on No More Parties in LA, he said, “And as far as real friends, tell all my cousins I love ’em/ Even the one that stole the laptop, you dirty motherf****r.”

The timing of the scandal was particularly problematic, as Kanye had just started dating Kim Kardashian, who announced her pregnancy in December of that year.

Kevin Blatt Calls Out Kanye West

Blatt, known for his role in releasing Paris Hilton’s One Night in Paris, claims he stepped in to help Kanye keep the tape out of the public eye and called out the rapper for forgetting how many Jewish people had helped him in his career.

“I watched the tape – if it had got out people would have laughed at him. He is out of it and it’s embarrassing as hell,” Blatt added. “Let’s just say that any loverboy image he thought he might have had would have been completely destroyed.”

He continued, “I’m not trying to make money out of this now, that’s not what this is about. The only reason I am talking about it now is because I want Kanye to realize that his actions have consequences – I don’t want him to forget how many Jewish people – like me – have helped him over the course of his career.”

“He is surrounded by Jewish people every day and they have helped him reach the top of his game – and then he’s going to say these disgusting things?” Blatt stressed. “He is surrounded by Jewish people every day and they have helped him reach the top of his game – and then he’s going to say these disgusting things? Kanye wants everyone to think he’s a genius but the fact is he’s clearly unhinged. And he needs to be stopped, so I’m willing to speak up.”

Kanye West’s Controversial Social Media Meltdown

This revelation comes as Kanye faces backlash for his disturbing social media spree, which included hateful remarks, misogynistic rants, and bizarre claims about his “dominion” over his wife, Bianca Censori.

The controversy escalated so much that X deactivated his account, with Elon Musk labeling his posts as NSFW content. Kanye, however, remained defiant, thanking Musk for allowing him to “vent” publicly.

