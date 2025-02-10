Kanye West has sparked fresh controversy with a series of social media posts, once again turning heads with his unapologetic remarks about his wife, Bianca Censori. The rapper, who has made no stranger of his outrageous behavior, called Bianca the “baddest b**** ever” and lavished praise on her daring naked Grammys look, calling it the “best of all time.”

Bianca Censori’s Naked Grammy Look That Shocked the Internet

The highly controversial bombshell moment occurred when Bianca, clad in an X-rated outfit, made waves on the red carpet. Eventually, the couple was escorted out of the event. The X-rated outfit ignited a firestorm of backlash, with many questioning the couple’s choice to push boundaries so boldly. You can check out her look here.

Even though the stunt cost Kanye West a reported $20 million deal to perform in Japan due to public outrage, including a backlash rooted in concerns over women’s rights, the rapper showed little concern for the financial fallout. The 47-year-old, instead, reveled in the attention, repeatedly sharing images of his wife in the provocative outfit.

One post celebrated Bianca’s look as “Hands down the best red carpet look of all time.” At the same time, another, referencing an earlier part of the evening, where Bianca Censori wore an oversized black jacket, added, “My wife being covered at the Grammys would have been chauvinist. But this was a fire beginning to the evening.” The rapper also shared a post praising Bianca’s outfit, while others were filled with lewd comments, including one that read, “Come on babe. Let’s go f*** in the car.”

Kanye West’s Ongoing Controversial Posts On X

In the same breath, Kanye continued his barrage of controversial posts on X, attacking various groups and individuals, including a deeply disturbing anti-Semitic rant. His latest diatribe began with a post that read, “THE JEWS CLAIM TO BE SO OPPRESSED THEN TRY TO OPPRESS ME AND ELONS FREEDOM OF SPEECH.” He then added another post that read, “ID LIKE TO THANK THE JEWS FOR P*** AND IM NOT BEING SARCASTIC I LOVE P*** A LOT.” You can read one of his posts here.

Kanye also mentioned Elon Musk in one of his tweets, saying, “ELON WAS LEGALLY FORCED TO BUY TWITTER FOR 44 BILLION AND IT WAS TAKEN TO 9 BILLION BECAUSE THE JEWISH MOB FORCED VARIOUS ADVERTISERS TO PULL OUT DAMN THOSE ADVERTISERS PULL OUT GAME WAS STRONGER THAN MINE ON TOUR.”

