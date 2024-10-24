Amber Heard’s dating life is nothing but a mess. She has garnered pretty much all the media attention, mainly due to her high-profile relationship with Johnny Depp and their highly publicized trial marked by allegations of abuse and legal battle. While her testimony and Depp’s counterclaims brought their complicated relationship into the spotlight, she was linked to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. Though short-lived, their relationship was adorable initially; she once admitted that she never actually loved him.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that she damaged his reputation and career by implying in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had been a victim of domestic violence. Although Heard denied the allegations, asserting that the Pirates of the Caribbean star assaulted her multiple times before and during their marriage, the troubles in their marriage came to light in 2016 when Heard appeared in court with bruises, asking for a restraining order against Depp. The former couple divorced in 2017, when rumors circulated that Heard moved on with the CEO of Tesla, Musk.

However, during a prerecorded defamation trial, Depp and Heard’s former talent agent testified that a message brewed up after her breakup news with Musk came. Her agent claimed that Heard had “moved on immediately” from Date with Musk. However, he told Heard, “You weren’t in love with him, and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.” The Aquaman star responded, “I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time. Yet again, another man lets me fall on the spikes by myself. They get mad for leaving me and put things like this out there.”

The timeline of Heard’s relationship with Musk is somewhat unclear, with the first reports emerging in July 2016. Though Depp’s legal team has alleged that she cheated on him with Musk, employees at the apartment building where Depp and Heard lived together also claimed that Musk visited the actress on several occasions during their marriage.

