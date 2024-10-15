Amber Heard’s presence in Hollywood might have decreased for obvious reasons, but she can never be forgotten. Someone with a stunning face and sense of style like her will always be mentioned in news stories. We came across this old picture of the actress and could not move our eyes off her. Keep scrolling for the photographs.

Heard has yet to make her mark in Hollywood, and the chances got slimmer with her controversial divorce from Johnny Depp. She is best known for playing the role of Mera in the Aquaman movies and Zoe in Magic Mike XXL. She has appeared in supporting roles in films like Pineapple Express, Never Back Down, The Rum Diary, Paranoia, Machete Kills, and The Danish Girl. On the personal front, she and Depp accused each other of domestic abuse and got engaged in two high-profile defamation cases.

Now, the throwback pictures we came across today were posted by a fan page called Amber Heard Daily on the social media platform X. According to that they were from the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars party. The Aquaman star looked stunning in a dazzling black ensemble. It was a backless Versace Couture dress featuring sheer fabric and geometric shapes. It had a halter neck feature and a slit at the back.

Amber Heard paired the black ensemble with Versace shoes and carried a Lauren Merkin clutch. For accessories, the actress sported Kimberly McDonald earrings and an Adeler ring.

Her makeup was also on point and enhanced the entire look. She sported a sheer foundation base and red blush on the cheeks. For her eyes, Heard wore a thin black liner on the upper lid and mascara to lift her look. The actress is known for sporting bold red lips, and she also wore the color with confidence for this look. Lastly, Amber’s hair sported Hollywood curls and was parted on the side. While one side fell on her shoulder, and the other was kept away from the face.

Check out her pictures here.

On the professional front, Amber Heard was last seen in In the Fire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

