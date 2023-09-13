Move over Johnny Depp because the current news is about Amber Heard’s controversial relationship with Elon Musk. American writer and journalist, Walter Isaacson has written a biography on the Tesla CEO that delves into his ‘rocky relationships.’ We previously informed you about how his brother termed his relationship with the Aquaman actress ‘toxic’. Scroll below for details about their heart-breaking split as all new details surface.

Amber was accused of having an extra-marital affair with Elon while she was married to Johnny Depp. There have been several texts that have surfaced online where she shared the ordeal of her failed relationship and found comfort in the SpaceX founder. Things took a whole new twist after intimate pictures of the duo from JD’s penthouse went viral and confirmed the allegations. However, back in the day, Musk and Heard had only gone official with their relationship in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the biography, Walter Isaacson claims that Elon Musk entered “the most hellacious period of his life” after his breakup with Amber Heard. Both his professional, as well as, personal life was affected due to the heartbreak. Elon himself detailed it as the “most concentrated pain” he had ever felt. As per the Vanity Fair, it was “eighteen months of unrelenting insanity” that was “mind-bogglingly painful.”

Unfortunately, it was the same phase when Elon Musk learnt that his father Errol Musk, had fathered a child with his stepdaughter Jana. Things got miserable and one could only imagine what he went through!

Another anecdote from the biography talks about Elon’s birthday in 2018. The X Corp. founder was under immense pressure to create “five thousand cars per week.” He was at the Tesla factory when Amber Heard called to wish him, “after which he dropped his phone and it broke, so he was not in a good mood.”

Elon Musk moved on with Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, with whom he reportedly shares three children.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Gigi Hadid Sparkled In A One-Of-A-Kind Incredible 54-carat Diamond Necklace Worth $12 Million At The Met Gala 2021 & Ablazed Everyone With Her Bling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News