Amber Heard was accused of cheating on Johnny Depp with SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Their intimate pictures from the escalator of JD’s penthouse went viral and confirmed the extra-marital affair. While the duo always remained tight-lipped about their hush-hush romance, a confession is finally here. And it comes with an admission of the sparks still being alive. Scroll below for the scoop!

American writer and journalist Walter Isaacson has written a new biography on Elon Musk. Both Elon and Amber have finally broken their silence and opened up about their relationship. For the unversed, rumours were rife that Amber had begun dating Elon quickly after gaining a restraining order against ex-husband Johnny Depp. But they went official with their relationship only in 2017. Their romance was short-lived and ended in 2018.

Walter Isaacson mentions Amber Heard in the chapter where he speaks about Elon Musk’s “Rocky Relationships”. It was the 2013 film Machete Kills that aroused interest in the Tesla CEO. They met when she visited SpaceX a year later, and the rest, as they say, is history!

As per People, talking about their relationship, Amber Heard said, “I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.” It would be interesting to note that Elon Musk visited the actress in Australia while she was filming for Aquaman. During their union, she once decked up in a costume to “roleplay” a character (Mercy, from the video game Overwatch) that her beau said reminded him of her.

While Musk described their relationship as “brutal”, Amber went on to confess that she still loves her ex “very much” while adding, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

Elon Musk had previously denied the alleged extra-marital affair with Amber Heard while she was married to Johnny Depp.

