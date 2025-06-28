The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured the cast of Metro…In Dino. The show featured Anurag Basu, along with his entire cast – Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sara Ali Khan. It would not say it was a roller coaster episode, but it was a decent watch with a fun guest appearance. I am happy that it arrived, though it was a wait for an entire ‘Zamaana’ for fun to happen!

Siddhu Ji – Where Art Thou?

Call me a biased writer, but I am a fan of Navjot Singh Siddhu! Maybe I like his laughter when it blends with Archana Puran Singh’s thahakas! But I really want to Thoko a Taali when he says so! This episode was devoid of Navjot Singh Siddhu, his cringeworthy shayaris and thahakas, and I missed them!

Metro…In Dino Wins The Chemistry Test!

The chemistry between the star cast of Metro…In Dino was a winner! In fact, believe it or not, but with Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur being a part of the star cast, Fatima Sana Shaikh genuinely got a lot of attention! There was enough room for others as well which won this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show hands down!

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta delivered some wisdom, dry wit, and anecdotes worth smiling! There were some out-of-the-way made-an-effort-to-be-cool kind of cringe jokes, here and there but I will strictly let that pass since it did not spoil the aura of this episode.

What’s The Matter, Team Kapil Sharma?

I am not sure who is taking the technical decisions for the show, but my personal experience as an ardent follower of this show says something is wrong with the writing team. Either they cannot align with the skill set of the actors or vice versa, but the gigs on The Great Indian Kapil Show have been falling flat since last season. Nothing changes this season as well!

It is Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda’s persistence that saves the sinking ship as far as the gigs are concerned! Hopefully, this might get resolved in the upcoming episodes. Or it might be so that these gigs seem funny in the studio but not in the edited format.

Pankaj Tripathi is charming, and we should preserve innocence that is as beautiful as his! My heart skipped a beat when Anurag Basu talked about Sir Irrfan and I feel mere his thought might have blessed this episode, where fun waited but it arrived in parts and I do not have complaints since it was actually one of the cleanest episodes on The Great Indian Kapil Show!

Hopefully, this season gets better despite a rocky start!

