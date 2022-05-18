Krushna Abhishek is one of the most celebrated comedians of the country who has lately been famous for his work on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor recently reflected on his journey in the industry and discussed how his life changed after he made a bunch of changes to his name. He also explained the connection he has with Abhishek Bachchan as his name was initially inspired by him.

For the unversed, Krushna was previously in the news when he addressed the fight he had with his uncle Govinda. He teared up while talking about it and mentioned how he wishes to get back on good terms with him even if it takes some hitting.

In Maniesh Paul’s recent podcast, Krushna Abhishek spoke about how an astrologer changed his life. “Only Maniesh calls me Krushna. My name is pronounced as Krishna. Astrologer Sanjay Jumani got my name changed. Kashmera insisted. He told me to use ‘U’ instead of ‘I’. He told me I would get popular. Call it a coincidence, I made it Krushna and 10 days later I signed Nach Baliye and got famous.”, he said.

Speaking about the role Abhishek Bachchan had in deciding his name, Krushna Abhishek said, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be removed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek. When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek’s name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

