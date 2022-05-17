Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai international airport. They were heading to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Pictures and videos of them are now going viral on social media.

Advertisement

In a video that was shared by paparazzi, Aishwarya was seen in a black blazer that she paired with matching trousers and boots. On the other hand, Abhishek was seen in a purple hoodie while Aaradhya sported a purple hoodie. However, Aaradhya was trolled by the eagle-eyed netizens.

Advertisement

As the star family arrived at the airport, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen walking with her daughter Aaradhya while the latter happily posed for the photographers stationed at the airport. Abhishek Bachchan too then joined to get clicked with them.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Soon after the video surfaced online, some user thronged to the comments section and claimed that Aaradhya looks just like her father Abhishek. One of the comments on the video read, “Aaradhya looks exactly like her father!😍👌” while another user wrote, “She look like female version of abhishek sir 🙌”

A third user wrote, “Please change her hairstyle she is grown up girl now no more baby.” And other said, “Why ash always look like am holding to much I had enough always upset.” Another user tried to involve Salman Khan in it as well. The user wrote, “Her face is just like Salman khan.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival often Aardhya Bachchan tags along with her. The actress has been attending it since 2002 when she walked the red carpet for the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas.

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Joked On How Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Aaradhya’s Nurse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube