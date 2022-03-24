Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn’t just a great actress but also an amazing mother. We have seen her talking about her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on various occasions and how she’s a hands-on mother to her. The Devdas actress is often trolled for being an overprotective mother to her 10-year-old daughter and once during an interview, she opened up on the reason behind the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aaradhya is Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter. Ever since she was a little girl, she has always been in the limelight for obvious reasons but every single time, the actress has protected her from the paps and comforted her throughout.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often gets trolled for holding Aaradhya’s hand on all their public appearances. Netizens don’t leave any opportunity to troll the actress and once a user commented on social media, “Why She behave like this … according me over protecting nature is not good … her daughter is a grown up gal now …and no one is going to attack her child.”

Another user wrote, “I guess Ash should have not exposed her daughter as a baby to the media. Now she is afraid and hold on to her like she holds her handbag.” A third user commented, “Why she holding her like this is she going to run away?”

Later in an interview, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about the trolls commenting on her ‘overprotective’ nature, she told Hindustan Times, “Aaradhya has seen it (the limelight) since birth and I would like to think she is used to it. At one point when we were walking, she was in a great mood, even as people clicked pictures. She was laughing and saying something funny. But when Aaradhya saw these people (photographers) coming, she just wanted to stop in her tracks and squatted on the floor. I knew it was time for me to pick her up. I just wanted everyone to be safe, including my child. It is just a protective instinct, I keep her close.”

