Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in his upcoming film Dasvi. Big B turned the biggest cheerleader for his son when he shared the trailer link on his Twitter account and also penned a long note on his blog. Big B recited father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem and told everyone how he’s proud of his son.

Dasvi stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles and will see the light of the day on April 7.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me”.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared Abhishek’s Dasvi link on his Twitter account and wrote, “T 4230 – Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won’t become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). –Harivansh Rai Bachchan.” The actor further wrote, “Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.).”

Replying to Big B, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Love you, Pa. Always and eternally.”

Love you, Pa. Always and eternally. 🤗 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 23, 2022

That apart, Abhishek Bachchan also posted a long note ahead of film’s trailer release. In his post, he said he’s border-line apologetic for his work. An excerpt from his note read, “I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, borderline apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film.”

