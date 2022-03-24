Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020 came as a shocker for many and we all know how close Ranbir Kapoor is with him, as the actor seemed way more affected. Although the veteran star is no more with us, his charisma and his outspoken behaviour will be remembered forever. Back when Rishi was riding high on the success of D-Day – where he played the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the actor spoke about his relationship with his son and revealed why he’s unhappy.

For the unversed, the Bobby star took his last breath on 30 April 2020, aged 67, after a two-year battle with cancer. His last film Sharmaji Namkeen will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022. The film marks Kapoor’s posthumous appearance following his death. Paresh Rawal completed the role of Kapoor after his demise.

In an interview with Filmfare back in 2013, Rishi Kapoor spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with his son Ranbir Kapoor and if they’re like friends. The actor said, “No. That’s the only thing that makes me unhappy. We’re not friends. There is a glass wall between us. We can see each other but we can’t reach out. That’s the way I was with my father.”

Rishi Kapoor added, “Maybe I could have broken this… but then I feel we should maintain this father-son relationship. I can’t be on backslapping terms with my son. We have a drink together sometimes, sort out our issues. But he definitely has aankhon ki sharam, baap ki sharam.”

When asked if he should be closer to him, the actor shared, “Sometimes I do and then I think no, izzat honi chahiye (there should be respect). Thoda distance hona chahiye baap bete mein. Maybe I’m old fashioned. I want to have a relationship with my son. But it’s also important that ek parampara jo chali aa rahi hai, we follow it. I love my son and it doesn’t lessen my love for him and vice versa.”

Talking about similarities between him and his son Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor had said, “I see myself biologically in him. He doesn’t copy me. He has his own style and he’s worked on evolving it. He’s not a stylised actor, he’s a natural. He is blessed with a good voice and he expresses himself well. I don’t involve myself in his creative process. He makes his own decisions.”

