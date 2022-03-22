Alia Bhatt is currently on cloud nine. Her last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi worked a big-time at the box office. She is currently making a lot of noise over her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR – RRR. Amidst it all, the beauty has taken out some time for herself and was seen jetting off with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below for all the details.

While the destination remains unknown, it is said that Ralia were at the airport as they headed off for a vacation. While Alia wore a white crop top and paired it up with distressed wide-leg jeans, Ranbir opted for a complimenting white oversized T-shirt and matched it with black cargo pants.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came out of their car, paparazzi gathered around and asked the couple to pose together. However, the couple kept walking towards the entrance of the airport. When requested again to stop and pose for the picture, Ranbir responded, “Slow slow accha slow chal rahe hai (We are walking slowly).”

Alia Bhatt who was walking ahead looked amused as she looked back at her beau and chuckled. Ranbir Kapoor then added, “Chalte hue pictures aur better lagte hai na (Pictures that are clicked while walking look better, right)?”

Bhatt was kind enough to look behind as she entered the airport and smiled at the paps. Ranbir, on the other hand, showed the peace sign as he walked in with his girlfriend.

As most know, Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her 29th birthday on 15th March. The actress had been busy with promotions of her film RRR after a hectic post-promotion spree for Gangubai Kathiawadi. So it seems she’s finally taken out time to celebrate with Ranbir Kapoor.

