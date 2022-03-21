It’s been 3 months since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was released in theatres and fans are looking forward to its 2nd installment. The film created a storm at the box office and it was loved by one and all for its thrilling plot. More than anything else, Allu Arjun starrer continues to create the buzz for its item song Oo Antava by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

But looks like, Pushpa and Samantha’s fans are going to miss the stunning actress in the 2nd installment as she’s reportedly getting replaced. Read on to know

If the latest media reports are anything to go by then Samantha will be replaced by none other than Bollywood’s sultry actress Disha Patani. Yes, you read that right! Disha, who has refused to do the item song for Allu Arjun starrer’s first installment, will reportedly shake a leg in the 2nd installment. It is being said that it’s director Sukumar’s decision to bring this change in Pushpa 2.

We wonder if Oo Antava’s success is to be blamed for Disha’s changed decision. Well, only time will tell!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Recently, Samantha had opened up about her item song becoming a rage and she had said during the Critics Choice Awards’ media interactions, “Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for ‘Oo Antava’ now.”

Earlier, IANS also quoted Samantha saying, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do ‘Oo Antava’. Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun.”

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria among others. That apart, she will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha playing a pivotal role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, has Yashodha, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in the pipeline. Samantha is also making headlines for her Bollywood debut. The actress recent spotting with Varun Dhawan had raised many eyebrows and we are waiting with bated breath for the announcement since.

