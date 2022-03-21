Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his team are currently on a promotional spree for his latest film RRR which is waiting to be released this week. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are also visiting cities across India to promote the film. Superstar Aamir Khan also joined the team.

During a promotional event in Delhi on Sunday, Laal Singh Chaddha actor revealed that he is eagerly waiting for the film’s release in theatres much like other fans. He also asked several questions to the cast as well. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by The Indian Express, superstar Aamir Khan asked SS Rajamouli, “Baahubali 2 was the biggest hit of Indian cinema. It’s truly a pan-India film. How do you do that? How do you connect with so many people across the country?” to which the filmmaker gave a reply that came as a surprise for many.

The celebrated filmmaker said, “Let me frankly tell you. I am not saying this just because you are here. The first movie that was accepted across India was Lagaan. It was just in Hindi. Baahubali was in four languages. And RRR is in five languages. The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learned from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people.”

The film RRR, which is one of the much-awaited films of the year, was supposed to be released in January after getting delayed a couple of times. However, the release was disrupted due to the third wave of Covid-19 cases. Previously, Salman Khan came to promote the film earlier this year.

While JR NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film reportedly was made on a budget on ₹336 crore, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

