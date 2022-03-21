Kangana Ranaut is a much-loved actor who has often been in the news for her controversial public statements. Her political stance has often landed her in trouble including multiple lawsuits and intense social media trolling. A few years back, the actor had taken a direct dig at the celebrities who claim to have close friends in the industry, indicating that they usually have a s*xual relationship.

For the unversed, Kangana has lately been in the news for her work on the popular web series, Lock Upp. She appears as a host on the show and can be seen schooling the contestants every once in a while, for their conduct in the jail. On the other hand, the actor is also working on her next film, Dhaakad, which is expected to hit the theatres this year. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal in a key role and the posters have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience.

A few years back, Kangana Ranaut starred in a movie called Katti Batti, opposite actor Imran Khan. The movie did not work well at the box office even though there was a decent buzz around the film at the time of its release. As a part of this entertainer’s promotion, Kangana had appeared on a talk show named M Bole Toh, where she interacted with RJ Malishka, who has a huge fan following in and around Mumbai.

During a segment of the show, Kangana Ranaut was asked by the host what the term ‘just good friend’ could mean in the film industry. “’Just good friends’ could be friendship plus f*ck buddies.”, Kangana said.

Imran Khan who was also a part of the conversation coined his opinion and said, “Thoda border line hai ki yaar shayad romance ho sakta hai ya nab hi ho.”

To this Kangana Ranaut further added, “film industry me, ‘just good friends’ ka matlab ye hi hai ki f*ck buddy, little promoted.”

