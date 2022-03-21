Before making big in the entertainment industry veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan faced a lot of hurdles. Although he never spoke about his struggling day publicly, back in 2006, Hrithik Roshan revealed how his father couldn’t even afford to give rent and how they slept on floors using mats.

Meanwhile, the actor kick-started his career by doing supporting roles in several films in the 70s, however, he gained recognition for directing films with titles beginning with the letter ‘K’. His notable works include Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Koi… Mil Gaya and the Krrish film series.

Back in 2006, Hrithik Roshan, with his former wife Sussanne Khan, sat with Simi Garewal, on her chat show Rendezvous, where he spoke about his father Rakesh Roshan’s struggling days, while the Kaabil star was just 9 years old. Further, he also claimed that his father couldn’t even afford to pay their rent.

Hrithik Roshan said, “Until the time my dad (Rakesh Roshan) could earn enough money to buy another house. And then we shifted into another house which was barely just walls and floors. We slept on gaddas, these mats and slowly got the furniture in.”

Even Rakesh spoke about his struggling days in 2017 and said, “As an actor, I was not that successful but I kept trying. I never moved ahead in my career despite some of my movies doing well. So I started producing films and then moved in that direction. Now, when I look back I feel happy. Back then, I had no idea how I will get the money to run my house. I had two children, a wife, and a family to look after. But somehow we always managed. Maybe God had a plan for me to become a producer and director.”

On the work front, Rakesh Roshan is currently writing Krrish 4, while Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

