Rani Mukerji has been in the industry for over a decade now and has worked on some interesting projects. Although she made her acting debut in the 1997 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat but it was Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that made her a household name. Before KKHH, Rani worked with Aamir Khan in Ghulam in which her voice was dubbed because the lead actor thought her voice wasn’t ‘nice’ during the time.

After KJo’s romantic drama film, Rani starred in several commercially successful films, including Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli and many more.

In a 2018 interview with Mid Day, Rani Mukerji spoke about the time when her voice was dubbed in Ghulam as Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt felt that she didn’t have the ‘shrill, nice and beautiful voice’ like other heroines at the time. The Mardaani actress told, “Aamir had a conversation with me, he said, ‘You are a fan of Sridevi, and her voice was dubbed for so many of her films, so it’s okay. We should do anything for the betterment of the film.’”

Rani Mukerji added, “For him (Aamir Khan) it is all about the team. Nobody is bigger than the film. At the time, I thought he made sense, and I agreed. Being a newcomer I didn’t have a choice, but it was gracious of them to inform me.”

She further recalled, “Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were being shot simultaneously. We were shooting the KKHH teaser. I was to start dubbing for it, and Karan asked, ‘I believe your voice is being dubbed (by someone else) in Ghulam, why?’ I told him that they thought my voice was not good. He asked me whether I had dubbed for my first film. He asked me if I had any issues with dubbing at all. He told me to dub for KKHH. Karan took that decision and that sort of changed everything for me. KKHH was such a popular film. Everyone saw it. There was acceptance for my voice.”

Soon after watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani Mukerji shared that Aamir Khan called her and admitted that he made a huge mistake by dubbing her voice in Ghulam, she told, “I remember Aamir calling me after watching KKHH, saying, ‘Babes I think we made a huge mistake by dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good.’ For me, that was a really amazing moment since I respect him so much. The fact that he called and said that they had made a mistake was a big thing for me as a newcomer.”

