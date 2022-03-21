The Indian Premier League has proven to be a major source of entertainment in the last few years, especially during the pandemic. The tournament was carried out in Dubai in the year 2020 when all of the entertainment and sports industry shut down due to the first and second wave of COVID 19. In a recent interaction with the media, partial owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi Chawla, opened up about Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Jahnavi Mehta taking over the responsibility of the team.

For the unversed, Juhi and SRK have built a strong bond over the years, also featuring together in a series of Bollywood films. Their movies like Duplicate, Darr, Ram Jaane, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, amongst others, are remembered even today as classics of the film industry. Since the last few years, they have been working together on their IPL team KKR which took home the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi Chawla opened up about the next generation contributing to the developments on the team as Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Jahnavi Mehta were recently spotted at the auction event of IPL 2022.

Speaking highly of her child Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana and Aryan Khan, Juhi Chawla said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

What do you think about the future of Kolkata Knight Riders & the next generation of owners? Let us know in the comments!

