Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan’s directorial Race turns 14 today and it was a runaway hit as the audience loved the film for its unique and thrilling plotline. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna played half-brothers and in the recent interview, the Tashan star spoke about his shooting experience and revealed why Khanna deserved a lot more credit for the film.

Apart from the two actors the 2008 blockbuster film also featured, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles. The story is loosely based on the 1998 Hollywood film Goodbye Lover and explores themes of sibling rivalry, betrayal and passion.

On the films anniversary, Saif Ali Khan looked back at the film and spoke about the special time he had while working with the star cast of Race, he told PTI, “There was something great about the cast, everyone from Anil, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina, Bipasha to Sameera. Katrina Kaif was on her way to becoming such a huge star and she really nailed the songs. And there was Bipasha who was great fun to work with!”

While talking about Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan feels that the actor deserved more credit for the film, he shares, “Akshaye deserves a lot of credit for making Race what it is by performing his role in such a special way. He is such a gifted actor and he had a lot of fun with that role. It was a combination of everyone’s energy that made it come alive in the way it did.”

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Vikram Vedha remake opposite Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles and it is set to release in theatres on September 30. On the other hand, the actor recently completed the shoot of Om Raut’s magnum opus, Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

