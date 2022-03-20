Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are absolute couple goals and there’s no doubt in that. The couple tied their knot in a hush-hush wedding back in December. Yesterday, it was a dinner date with both the families and the scenario was too good to be captured in form of memories. Scroll below for the details.

Yesterday night, VicKat were spotted in the city. The actress was dressed in a denim shirt and complemented it with a matching skirt. Vicky, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable look as he wore a black full sleeves t-shirt and paired it up with joggers.

Accompanying Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were both their mommies, Vicky’s father and brother Sunny Kaushal. It was indeed an adorable and inspiring moment to witness in today’s times and the family values have truly inspired us.

Vicky Kaushal was seen escorting Kat’s mother as they left the restaurant while Katrina Kaif did the vice versa. Pictures and videos of the family are viral all over and has been garnering love all over.

A netizen wrote, “Gosh he loves her family she loves his family, he protects her where her they go , kat hit the jackpot”

Another commented, “hey are the best…tell them ki unke ghar swarg basta hai …such a sweet family”

“OMG Kat is so caring,she is caring for her mother in law. Vicky u r really lucky to have her @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif u r looking fabulous.may God bless you,” read a comment.

“Inhe toh humari nazar na lag jaye,” wrote another.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aren’t Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif true couple goals?

