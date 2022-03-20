The Kashmir Files has been enjoying a thunderous response at the box office. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has made people go ‘Covid, what?’ as they continue to bombard theatres with footfalls. Anupam Kher starrer has broken several records in the history of Bollywood. And well, today with its second Saturday collection, is no different!

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files has earned massive 24.80 crores at the box office. The Holi extended weekend has surely given an additional benefit to the movie. But in the first place, did it even need it? The film has witnessed some earth-shattering numbers as word-of-mouth strengthened soon after its release. Within the first week, it has raked in 141.25 crores. Plus Sunday is yet to witness another successful day.

And with the thunderous collections of yesterday, The Kashmir Files has ended up earning the second-highest 2nd Saturday of all-time. It has surpassed biggies like Dangal (23.07 crores), Sanju (22.02 crores), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (19.25 crores) in the Top 5 to garner second place for itself.

The Kashmir Files has missed the top spot by an inch, which is claimed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with earnings of whopping 26.5 crores. But the fact that the movie has only witnessed an upward trend with each day, is commendable in itself.

Meanwhile, owing to its subject, TKF has been made tax-free in several parts of the country. Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa are amongst other states that have given the film that benefit.

The Kashmir Files recounts the 1990 Kashmiri exodus. The film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

