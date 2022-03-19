Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra & Mohan Agashe

Director: Farhad Samji

Producers: Sajid Nadiadwala

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Review: Expectations

The film was announced a long time ago. Ever since the first look of Akshay was unveiled with that scruffy beard and scar on a face, there was a sort of hype to watch Akki’s never-seen-before avatar. Things took a backseat when the pandemic came and all the buzz that was created got lost. Thankfully, the makers did a good job of staying relevant post-Covid. Regular shooting pictures, posters kept the film in talks.

Promotions have been good, especially the trailer looking completely massy and engaging. Further, B Praak’s Saare Bolo Bewafa gave a much needed musical boost. All in all, the film managed to pique the interest of mass entertainers’ lovers.

Akshay Kumar has been carrying momentum with Sooryavanshi‘s success, and Bachchhan Paandey looked another addition to his consistent box office run.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Review: Impact

Akshay Kumar has previously broken the myth that Bollywood films don’t do good on Holi. Yes, we’re talking about his Kesari which made over 20 crores on its opening day. So today, it wasn’t surprising for me to see 90% full theatre for Akshay’s latest release. Not just Akki’s young fans but even a big number of family audiences flocked theatres and were enjoying the decent entertainer Akki and co. have delivered. So far so good for BP!

The main tension for Akshay’s masala entertainer is a threatening competitor in the form of The Kashmir Files. TKF is having a solid run and it will sure shot to dent BP in multiplexes and single screens of A centres. Then the second major hurdle is SS Rajamouli’s RRR arriving next week, which will take away a big chunk of screens.

So, despite being a decent popcorn flick, things don’t look too smooth for BP.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Bachchhan Paandey is trapped in between The Kashmir Files and next week’s RRR. It’s just a window of seven days in which BP needs to perform to its full potential.

It looks like the Akshay Kumar starrer will cross the 100 crore mark but won’t go too far with a lifetime staying in 105-115 crores.

