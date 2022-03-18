After spending two weeks at the box office, The Batman now stands at 44 crores*. The film saw an expected drop in collections during the weekdays due to two reasons. First and foremost its audience had been more or less exhausted and hence footfalls were bound to be restricted, barring premium properties. Secondly, audiences, as well as media, were completely distracted by this tsunami called The Kashmir Files. Whatever chatter or print space that the Hollywood fantasy biggie could have gained was diluted by Bollywood’s real drama.

With this, the film is now practically seeing the end of its run at the Indian box office. There was as it is Gangubai Kathiawadi that was challenging it at the multiplexes. Then came The Kashmir Files and now Bachchan Pandey would further end up occupying a very good count of screens. We are not even talking about Radhe Shyam here as that film didn’t impact any other release, except for occupying a good count of screens only on its day of release (post which they were rapidly given to The Kashmir Files).

However, at the IMAX properties, the film will continue to find patronage for this weekend since this one makes for big-screen entertainment and it is served best here. However, this too is going to be just a one-week affair since RRR comes next week and that film will be playing on IMAX, hence bringing its closure in cinemas.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

