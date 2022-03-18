Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey did manage to secure a solo release for itself, but no one ever imagined that The Kashmir Files is going to be its competition at the box office. While collection on Holi day will come by tomorrow, one war got already initiated before BP’s release.

As we reported earlier, TKF has got strong support from exhibitors as many of them have chosen it over Akshay’s Bachchhan Paandey. TKF started its run with 600 screens on Friday, which got increased to 2000 on Monday. There have been reports stating apart from retaining those 2000 screens, around 500 more are getting added to TKF’s tally. But the official number has left us stunned.

It is learned that The Kashmir Files has entered week 2 with as many as 4000 screens. Isn’t that really HUGE! When did you see such sort demand in recent times? Well, there’s no answer to it as this film is trending on just another level. And yes, in a meantime, it has dented Bachchhan Paandey a lot in screen count war.

Reportedly, Bachchhan Paandey has managed a count of around 3000, which is lower than Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. This is really surprising considering Akshay’s highly successful box office run. Things will get much more complicated next week when SS Rajamouli’s RRR arrives.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri along with the cast and producer of the movie was in the national capital to interact with the media recently. There he said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir. (Via IANS)

