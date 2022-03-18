Alia Bhatt can rejoice. In the week of her birthday, she would be enjoying her biggest solo grosser to date. So far, the record was held by Raazi which had done 123.84 crores in its lifetime. The Meghna Gulzar directed film as a patriotic drama that went on to find food approval from the audience. Now her Gangubai Kathiawadi has done good business as well at the box office and that too was when it was the first major film to arrive post the third wave of the pandemic.

After its third week, the collections currently stand at 123.39 crores* and if not today then by tomorrow the film would have achieved this feat. With this, Alia Bhatt has emerged as the front runner amongst the actresses of her generation to be finding wonderful appreciation and acknowledgement from the audiences on a regular basis. There is a lot at stake with her upcoming films, in some, she is the central protagonist and in others, she is in a big set-up. The success of Gangubai Kathiawadi places her right up there at the top of the charts and consolidates her standing.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film could have collected a bit more but then The Kashmir Files came like a tsunami and attracted around 100 crores worth of audience in the quickest possible time. That will have a telling on the film in the coming weeks as well and with Bachchhan Paandey this Friday and RRR a week later, Gangubai Kathiawadi will do well to close its score in the range of 127-128 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

