Finally, after a long wait, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandey is released all across the country. The actor will be looking to repeat the box office success of his last Holi release, Kesari. But the journey isn’t going to be that easy as The Kashmir Files is standing like a wall in front of it. Let’s see how both the movies are performing in advance booking on Holi day.

A look at advance booking trends across major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Bachchhan Paandey has finally picked some pace, although on the day of release. As of now, around 10-15% of shows are filling fast, and most of them are evening and night shows. On the other hand, The Kashmir Files continues with out of this world response with 70-75% shows already on the verge of becoming houseful.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is comparatively lower for Akshay Kumar’s film with just around 10% shows almost full in advance booking for day 1. For TKF, this region is slightly lower than Mumbai with almost full shows in the range of 60-65%.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru hasn’t been Akshay’s strong territory, so the buzz is obviously low here for Bachchhan Paandey. Just a few countable number of shows are almost full. Bengaluru is no different for The Kashmir Files as here too the buzz is huge. As of now, around 60% of shows are filling fast with houseful boards already at some places.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is decent for BP with around 20% shows filling fast. For TKF, Hyderabad is good with around 40% shows almost full in advance booking.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad’s response for BP is similar to that of Mumbai with 10-15% shows filling fast. On the hand, the city is showing a record-breaking response for The Kashmir Files as around 95% shows filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune and Kolkata are showing dull responses even today. Chennai is good for Bachchhan Paandey with 25-30% shows filling fast. For TKF, Pune is on a rampage mode with around 75% shows filling fast. The other two cities are decent with shows in the range of 35-40% being almost full.

