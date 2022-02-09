Akshay Kumar has a long list of exciting projects and Bachchan Pandey is the one that will be hitting the screens first. The movie is said to be a remake of the Tamil hit, Jigarthanda. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and others. Today, we’ll be taking a look at a couple of rumours about the project that have been making noise.

Bachchan Pandey is amongst the films that have suffered the wrath of Covid-19. It was supposed to release in January, but now, the arrival is fixed for 18th March 2022. With just a month and a few days remaining for the release, the buzz is slowly picking up and rumours about Akshay Kumar’s fees and film’s deal are doing rounds.

The most discussed thing about any of Akshay‘s films is his remuneration. If reports are to be believed, for this film too, Akshay has charged a bomb. It’s learnt that the Khiladi Kumar has taken home 99 crores. Interestingly, the amount is said to be a discounted one, which was finalised between the actor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Even if it’s a rumour, we think the amount could be trusted as Akki is one of the highest-paid Indian actors.

Another rumour was recently heard and it’s about the OTT deal Sajid Nadiadwala turned down at the very last moment. Apparently, Bachchan Pandey was supposed to release in January. However, as a spike was witnessed in Covid cases during December, many releases were put on hold or postponed. Reportedly, during this time, Sajid Nadiadwala had almost struck a deal with an OTT giant for direct digital release with the amount being as huge as 175 crores. When Covid cases went down and restrictions were eased, the decision of releasing the film in theatres was taken and the deal got cancelled.

As there’s still some time remaining for the release, some more exciting rumours are expected to make headlines. So, stay tuned to Koimoi and share your views about the aforementioned rumours in the comment section.

