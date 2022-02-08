Deepika Padukone along with her co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya Karwe are promoting their upcoming film Gehraiyaan in full swing. The film which is slated to hit the OTT platform over the weekend is making all kinds of news for all the right reasons.

As the makers and the leading cast inches closer to its release date, they have been promoting the film with utmost enthusiasm. But something during DP’s latest outing happened that was totally uncalled for.

This afternoon, Deepika Padukone picked a denim outfit that she paired with white heels. For her latest outing, DP opted for a cut-out strappy top which she paired with denim baggy joggers. Keeping it simple, the actress opted for no jewellery and minimal make-up. But looks like her latest look has not gone down well with netizens. So much so that some of them have called her attire a ‘swim suit’ while others compared her to BB OTT star Urfi Javed.

Commenting on a video, featuring Deepika Padukone’s latest look, a user wrote, “Is she waring a swimming costume.” While another said, “Looks like urfi javed would’ve worn something like this.” Another comment read, “Ye fashion icon hain India ke … aisa trend Indian girls na hi follow kare to better hoga.” A social media user also said that there’s an elegant way of wearing a jumpsuit as this looked disgusting to them.

A user came out in her support and slammed people for trolling her. The comment read, “Guys stop with what’s wrong with her ?? She’s wearing whatever she wants and btw that’s looks good too, it it is wore by someone from West you’ll go Gaga over that. Just stop judging man.”







Recently, during her exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Deepika Padukone opened up about her unpleasant memories of her past as she prepped up for Gehriyaan. She told us, “Closure is a very big word. I don’t know if films can bring closure for people in their lives. Different films do different things, I mean films can inspire you, make you think, question. And all of this is apart from entertaining. But to give closure to somebody or someone who’s dealing with any kind of conflict is, I don’t know. I’d love to know people who’ve watched movies and found closure.”

Gehraiyaan has undoubtedly become 2022’s most-anticipated film which will hit OTT platform Prime Videos on February 11. Aren’t you excited?

