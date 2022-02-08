Businessman Raj Kundra is finally coming out in public more after staying low due to his involvement in the alleged po*rn case. Over the years, Kundra has made some statements however one of his comments directed towards Salman Khan created controversy. Although he had later cleared his stance via Twitter fans were still angry with the Businessman.

Advertisement

In an interview, Kundra had said that what he makes in a month is way higher than even Dabangg stars earnings from films. The statement didn’t go well with the Bhai fans as they brutally bashed the Businessman for saying such things.

Advertisement

As per Times of India, Raj Kundra had said, “That’s true. And I don’t see any fun in being like him. I can bet Salman doesn’t earn that much…well, at least nowhere near me. I am in for making films only because my wife has been part of this industry.” As soon as the interview went viral, Salman Khan fans were totally irked.

Later when things started going out of hand, Raj Kundra claimed that his quote was tweaked by the media. In a tweet he wrote, “To all the Senti’Mental’ lot out there in a business interview I was asked would I act I said as a businessman I am unaffordable..period!!”

Later, the Businessman even sent out a statement where he clarified his statement, he said, “During a recent press conference for Satyug Gold, I was posed with the question of whether I would consider acting. I replied with an honest reply stating, ‘Firstly, who would watch me? Secondly, as a businessman I would be unaffordable.’ In context to the same question, I further stated an example by drawing parallel between the monetary earnings of actor versus that of a businessman. In order to make this simpler, I said ‘What Salman (Since he is number one at the moment it was the first name that came to mind) earns in a year, a business man earns in a month.’”

“I further went on to say, “Forget me I am a small fish but one can compare the top 10 industrialist earnings to top 10 actors in Bollywood and whilst one gives you more fame the other certainly pays much better. So, obviously no producer would over pay to get a bad non actor when he can sign a superstar for cheaper.”

“My statements were then misquoted out of context, causing a lot furor from Salman Khan fans. Nowhere, during the course of the interview did I pick on Salman Khan, I just used his name as a reference as he is one of the biggest stars in the country today,” Raj Kundra concluded.

Must Read: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday To Begin Shooting For Zoya Akhtar’s Directorial From This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube