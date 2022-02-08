Parth Samthaan, who became a household name after playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is all set to enter Bollywood. While the actor has previously opened up about it – and even revealed that Alia Bhat will lead the project, he has now revealed when it will go on floors.

While promoting one of his recent singles, Sabki Baaratein Aayi with Zaara Yesmin, the KZK actor and his song co-star spoke up about what the future holds for them on the professional front. Read on to know all they had to say.

Talking about his future projects, and Bollywood ones in particular, Parth Samthaan told us, “Ya. I am shooting from 15th February. So…you’ll get to know. I won’t say anything right now, but in a couple of weeks, it will be out. ” For those who do not know, in 2021 the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor had spoken about making his big Bollywood debut in a movie that was led by Alia Bhatt. The film was said to have been going on floors last year but seems like it will be in a couple of days now.

Parth Samthaan’s Sabki Baaratein Aayi co-star, Zaara Yesmin, also shared details of what’s in the pipeline for her on the professional front. The actress, who made her entry into the entertainment world with Punjabi music videos, said, “I’m doing already South movies. Bollywood movie-wise, they keep coming and going. I’m waiting for the correct project to be approached and be nicely done. Apart from that, a web series is confirmed now and that will begin from May.”

Check out Parth and Zaara Yesmin’s exclusive conversation with us here:

On the work front, post Sabki Baaratein Aayi, Parth Samthaan was seen in other single, Single Saiyaan along with singing sister Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar.

