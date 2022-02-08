Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants and best friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are on the roll when it comes to impressing and entertaining fans with music videos. After Rang Lageya, Baarish, Chubhti Hai Saansein, Ring, Pyaar V Karna Sikhle and more, the duo was recently seen in Tips Punjabi track Jinna Royi Aan.

Advertisement

While promoting the song, which has garnered over 5 million views since its release on January 30, we asked Paras about his wedding plans. While he shares his views on when his BFF will walk down the aisle, he also spilled the beans on how he wants his big, fat Punjabi wedding to be held. And let us tell you, it is on the level of royals. Read on to know his answers.

Advertisement

When quizzed about whether he has wedding plans in the near future, Paras Chhabra told us, “Maine joh career apna start kiya hai, Bigg Boss ke baad – I was 29 in Bigg Boss, (usse) bahot aacha fame mila hai, bahot aacha grow kiya hu life mein. Mujhe khud se aisa lagta hai, mere family ko aisa lagta hai – which is more important.”

So when is the wedding happening? Well, Paras Chabbra revealed, “Mai chahta hu ki aur grow karu aur abhi mai shaadi ke baare nahi sochu toh zyada aacha rahega kyuki agar mai shaadi ke baare me sochne lag gaya toh phir mera dhyan wahi ho jayega.” He added, “It’s better agar mai abhi sirf aur sirf apni shaadi jisse karu woh kaam se karu. Aur itna kaam karu, itna pasia kamao ki kal ko shaadi karne mein na toh raja, maharajo wali shaadi karu.”

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist added, “Mujhe chahiye 100 dhol wale Punjab se chahiye, joh saath mein dhol bhajaye meri baarat me. Uss level ka mujhe shaadi karni hai toh mujhe bahot sare paise kamana hoga. Toh abhi time hai.”

Paras Chhabra even spoke about Mahira Sharma tying the nuptial knot and said, “Pressure nahi hai, ladki hai. Abhi choti hai age mein. Abhi toh bahot kaam karna hai.”

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Paras Chhabra Claims Shehnaaz Gill Has Changed Post Bigg Boss 13 Stint, Says “Aap Usko Thodi Der Hi Jhel Sakte Ho..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube