Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra is everywhere, quite literally! The actor, who is making heads turn with his cozy moments with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, is now making headlines for different reasons. For the past few days, Kundrra has been grabbing everyone’s attention with his epic Tweets on social media.

Recently, Karan didn’t hold back from bashing Bigg Boss’ one of the biggest fan pages, The Khabri for his sarcastic dig at Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh. The Khabri shared a snapshot of Ritesh from his Insta live that saw 111 people watching him. Penning a sarcastic caption he wrote, “History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his instagram Live. Biggest Ever.” Replying to the same Karan Kundrra, re-tweeted and slammed The Khabri.

Karan Kundrra Tweeted, “I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel…”

I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro.. I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 7, 2022

Replying to Karan Kundrra, The Khabri then said, “Kya hi bolun ab. Yahan me pighal gaya. I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad.” He continued saying, “Also Please you try to understand, Some of your replies Really hurt #TejaTroops, or some #Tejran Fans. You can just avoid those tweets instead of replying something that really hurt fans.”

Kya hi bolun ab😷 Yahan me pighal gaya🤣 I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad https://t.co/kEOVG5j11C — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

Also Please you try to understand, Some of your replies Really hurt #TejaTroops, or some #Tejran Fans. You can just avoid those tweets instead of replying something that really hurt fans. https://t.co/kEOVG5j11C — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

However later, he told KK, “Anyways #KaranKundrra bhi yaad karega, Kisko reply kiya tha Enjoy the Publicity.”

Anyways #KaranKundrra bhi yaad karega, Kisko reply kiya tha😂 Enjoy the Publicity🙂 — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 7, 2022

Earlier, Karan Kundrra made headlines when he received a message from an Income Tax officer but it was his reply that had left his fans rolling on the floor laughing.

