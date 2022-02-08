Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain began entertaining us in 2015 and the hype is still equally high! Starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour amongst others, the sitcom has won hearts nationwide. Things began dwindling when Saumya Tandon quit as Anita bhabi. But trouble now continues as Nehha Pendse is backing out from the character as well.

It was back in August 2020 when Saumya Tandon marked her exit from the show. After a lot of suspense, it was later revealed that Nehha will be stepping into the shoe. Fans were elated and the actress received favourable responses from all over. Within a year of her journey as Anita Bhabi, Pendse has reportedly decided to quit the sitcom.

Reports suggest that the search for a new Anita Bhabi is in full swing. Several actresses are being auditioned to find the apt choice. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is special to its audiences because of the chemistry, hence, the replacement of Nehha Pendse could really impact the show.

A report by TOI now claims that Flora Saini has been approached to play the role of Gori mem. It would be interesting to note that this isn’t the first time the actress has been approached to play the role. When Saumya Tandon quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, makers were keen on signing Flora even then.

For the unversed, Flora Saini has previously proved her acting chops with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan amongst others.

It will be definitely interesting to see her as Anita Bhabi. But we also wish Nehha Pendse would have never left. Isn’t it?

It is said that Nehha was really suffering because of her travelling schedule. It took hours for her to reach from home to sets and hence, she is not keen on renewing her Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain contract, which ends in April this year.

