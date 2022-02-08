Small screen star Shraddha Arya is currently enjoying her married life. The Kundali Bhagya star got hitched last year in November with Rahul Nagal, a commander in the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Star Plus is coming with a reality show Smart Jodi where a few couples will be competing to win the title. Recently, there were reports making rounds that Arya might be seen in the show, now an insider from the show opens up about her entry. Scroll down below to know what they said.

Reportedly, the upcoming reality show is an adaption of the Kannada show, Ishmart Jodi. Popular celebrity couples participate in a series of fun and entertaining challenges in order to win the title.

Currently, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Illina and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma are the confirmed participants in Smart Jodi. More couples are in talk, which also includes Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal. A source close to the show informed Bollywood Life that the makers have approached the telly star but she has refused the offer for a valid reason.

The source told, “The makers and channel were quite keen on Shraddha Arya and her husband, Rahul Nagal. She is a big face and has a good personality too. However, she rejected the show politely. It seems her husband who is in the Indian Navy cannot be part of such shows. He is not permitted to do these things. Moreover, he is posted at his base.”

Although her decision will disappoint her fans, but the genuine reason to not participate, will surely be appreciated.

Apart from Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal, an earlier report by IWM Buzz had claimed that Vikrant Singh Rajpoot – Monalisa, Gaurav Taneja – Ritu Rathee, Delnaaz Irani and her partner Percy Karkaria, Rupal Patel and her husband Radha Krishna Dutt along with Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are likely to participate in the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh are being approached to host Smart Jodi.

