Television actor Shraddha Arya enjoys a huge fan following across the country mainly for her work in the show Kundali Bhagya. She plays the character Preeta in the show and fans love to see the chemistry between her and co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. She has been spending some quality time in the Maldives but looks like some netizens aren’t happy with her pictures and videos.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shraddha got married to a Naval officer named Rahul Sharma a few months back and the pictures from her wedding were all over the internet. She has lately been enjoying her time at honeymoon in the Maldives. She shared a series of stunning pictures in the last few days but some of them have been subjected to massive hate.

Advertisement

In Shraddha Arya’s most recent Instagram video, she can be seen walking around a pool while being dressed in a chic white bikini. The bikini has a floral pattern while stands in contrast with the vivid blue and brown background. The bikini bottom had a high-waist patter and embroidery in red green and yellow colour. She tied her hair up in a high pony and was spotted walking around holding a jute hate in her hands. Shraddha kept the makeup simple and was seen subtly dancing to instrumental beats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Even though some of the fans were very appreciative of Shraddha Arya’s video, there were a few netizens who went on criticize the actor heavily for her choice of garments. Some people hailed her look as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stunning’ while others had a contradicting view on it.

“😤aap sab ki pasand Ho shradha didi aap ko esi post nhi dalni chahiye baki aap ki majri 🙄😒”, a comment said.

“Besharam😮”, another troll added.

An internet user also called her by her character name Preeta and wrote, “Prita beti ye kya kar rahi ho😮”

Must Read: Asim Riaz’s “People Get Over Loved Ones So Soon” Tweet Irks Shehnaaz Gill Fans, Call Him ‘Sick’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube