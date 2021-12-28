Since Bigg Boss 13, the dynamic between late Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz wasn’t smooth as they competed with each other on the show. The hatchet and differences were put aside when the latter paid his respects post Sidharth’s death and only had good things to say about it. But looks like things aren’t rainbows and sunshine now.

The BB 13 runners up recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter about people moving on soon after their loved one passes away. Fans have now assumed that Asim was is talking about Shehnaaz as recently a couple of dancing clips of the singer-actress surfaced online.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Asim Riaz tweeted about some ‘dancing clips’ and how people move on after the death of a loved one pretty soon. He wrote, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.”

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

These words haven’t sat well with Shehnaaz Gill’s fans and they have started trending ‘Shame On Asim Riaz’ while bashing him. One netizen, commenting on his tweet, posted,” Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your diehard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who’s try to move on from bad days.. I’m very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone.”

Another netizen wrote, “If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad for Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights to judge someone like that. And Shehnaaz has no life left? She’ll do what makes her happy. It’s sick and sad that Asim doesn’t understand how grief works. SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ” A third tweeted, “Highly unnecessary! Just because poeple get back to their normal lives doesn’t mean they have forgotten that person. It was her loss how one is handling their grief no one should judge! At some point even she has to live her life pls be more sensible while tweeting.”

Another comment on Asim Riaz’s post read, “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to…” Another Shehnaaz Gill fan, bashing Asim wrote, “nhi tell me one thing …kee if you would have been invited to the party to tum rote baith ke? tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?…right….kahi bhee jaye…kissi bhee party wgera mai she must be crying.. ye besharmo jaise tweet krna band krdo..engagement ke chkr mai.”

For those who do not know, yesterday pictures and videos of Shehnaaz Gill from her manager’s engagement party went viral on social media. Dressed in a shimmery black one-piece, paired with black strappy heels and minimal jewellery, the BB13 finalist was all smiles as she danced to the tunes of Zingaat with her friends.

Do you think Asim Riaz’s post was about Shehnaaz Gill? Let us know in the comments below.

